Impact, Duration of COVID 2.0 Big Risks to Growth Estimates: RBI

On the other hand, e-way bills moderated, pointing to mobility restrictions and possible slackening of GST collections in ensuing months. Slowing down of mobility is also reflected in toll collection volumes during April.

In the agricultural sector, work demanded under the MGNREGA has tapered during the month, indicative of increased demand for farm labour.

As regards industrial activity, electricity demand is stable. Transportation remains resilient as reflected in rising freight traffic supported by the pandemic-related surge in demand for essential medical supplies. On the external front, merchandise exports and imports have recorded growth rates of 195.7 per cent and 167.1 per cent in April, partly reflecting low base effect but also pointing to the revival of both external and domestic demand.

The value of total digital transactions has been maintained in April.

Financial conditions have generally remained congenial and supportive of the recovery, it said.