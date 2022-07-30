ITR Filing (FY 2022-23): Last Date on 31 July 2022, Consequences of Missing It

Alert! All taxpayers should pay their taxes before the last date to avoid penalties and other serious consequences. The last date of filing the ITR (income tax return) in India has to be scheduled for tomorrow, 31 July 2022. All the salaried employees and non-auditable taxpayers should mark the date and not forget to pay the tax befoe the deadline.

The Income Tax Department of India posted on official Twitter that the deadline for filling the ITR is 31 July 2022 and taxpayers should remember to file their ITR before the last date to avoid the consequences of missing it. Earlier, the taxpayers were expecting an extension in the deadline. However, the Income Tax India has made it clear that they have no plans to extend the deadline.