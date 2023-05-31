ADVERTISEMENT

India's GDP Grows 6.1% in January-March Quarter, 7.2% in FY23

'Growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.2% as compared to 9.1% in 2021-22,' the government said.

The Quint
Published
Business
1 min read
India's GDP Grows 6.1% in January-March Quarter, 7.2% in FY23
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Indian economy grew by 7.2 percent in the last financial year, according to official data released by the government on Wednesday, 31 May.

This figure is lower than the 9.1 percent growth rate of FY 2021-22.

The official data stated that the economy grew by 6.1 percent in the January to March quarter, marking a rise after a slump in the last two quarters. "The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.2 per cent as compared to 9.1 per cent in 2021-22," the government stated.

Trade, hotels and transport sectors marked the highest rate of growth at 14 percent.

In the March quarter, the country's manufacturing sector grew by 4.5 percent on-year. The farm sector, on the other hand, expanded by 5.5 percent.
Also Read

India's GDP Growth: Economists Must Not Go by Face Value & Assess Data Robustly

India's GDP Growth: Economists Must Not Go by Face Value & Assess Data Robustly
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services saw a growth rate of 6.9 percent.

Earlier, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that the central bank expected the FY23 growth rate to exceed 7 percent.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and business

Topics:  GDP 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×