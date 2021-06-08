‘India’s Economy Expected to Grow at 8.3% in 2021’: World Bank

The World Bank on Tuesday, 8 June, projected India's economy to grow at 8.3 percent in 2021 and 7.5 percent in 2022. This comes amid India’s recovery being hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to PTI, the World Bank, in its latest issue of Global Economic Prospects, noted that in India, the second COVID-19 wave is undermining the “sharper-than-expected” rebound in activity, especially in services, which was seen during the second half of Fiscal Year 2020/21.