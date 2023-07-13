Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing Last Date: Know the Deadline and ITR Form Details

The last date to file an Income Tax Return (ITR) is 31 July 2023. All salaried employees should note that this is the official last date so they must fill out the form soon. The government has not extended the deadline yet so people should fill out the ITR form carefully by 31 July, if they do not wish to pay the late fee. Any official announcements regarding the extension of the date or other details will be informed beforehand.

Earlier, the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing dates have been extended by the Government, however, the date for this year is 31 July till now. It is expected that this year there will be no extension in date. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) released the new ITR forms for AY 2023-24, a month in advance for taxpayers.