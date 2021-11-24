Explained: The New Cryptocurrency Bill, the Market Plunge & the Centre's Stand

The meeting was an outcome of a consultative process involving the RBI, the Finance Ministry, and the Home Ministry.

Further, a parliamentary panel, chaired by BJP leader Jayant Sinha, on 15 November, had met representatives of crypto exchanges and the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC). The panel is supposed to have arrived at the conclusion that cryptocurrencies should not be completely prohibited, but regulated, reported news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Modi, delivering the keynote address at the Sydney Dialogue on 18 November, stated that cryptocurrency, if it falls in the wrong hands, can cause damage to the younger generation.

"Take cryptocurrency or Bitcoin, for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youths," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.