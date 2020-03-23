Markets Crash: Sensex Hits Lower Circuit Limit, Trading Halted

Sensex on Monday, 23 March, tanked 10 percent to the hit the lower circuit limit, halting trading for 45 minutes, as markets crashed once again amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Nifty, meanwhile, was down by 842 points at 7,903.

At the opening on Monday, Sensex had nosedived 2,718 points to 27,197, while Nifty tanked 720 points to 8,024, as large parts of India were placed under lockdown to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus, which has infected at least 396 people across the country.

All the constituents of the Nifty and Sensex had opened with losses, as did all the sectoral indices.