Credit Rating Agencies Differ in Outlook of Adani Group Entities: What It Means

Assessments of the credit profiles of Adani Group entities contained mixed results for the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate.

The latest: While Moody's said that the group's ability to raise capital has likely been impacted by "adverse developments," S&P lowered its gauge of two entities' (Adani Ports and Adani Electricity) abilities to raise capital.

Yes, but: Another global rating firm, Fitch Ratings, said that there's no immediate impact on the credit profile of the Adani Group companies it rates.

Yields on bonds issued by Adani Group companies improved on Friday.

The shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and SEZ ended the day on a higher note, PTI reported.

Why it matters: The ratings assigned by these agencies are a measure of the creditworthiness of a corporation (or sovereign country); this further informs investors or prospective lenders.

Vote of confidence? Despite $30 billion being wiped out of the company's market capitalisation, a French oil and gas company called TotalEnergies said that it has not revalued its 37.4 percent stake in Adani Total Gas and 19.75 percent stake in Adani Green Energy.

Between the lines: These developments come after the US short-seller Hindenburg Research's report and five days of trading which reduced Gautam Adani's net worth by nearly $70 billion, as well as resulted in the withdrawal of Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore FPO.