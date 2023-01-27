After Being Accused of 'Largest Con,' Adani Group Pushes Back Against US Report

But what did the 100-page dossier allege?

Allegation #1: Based on a two-year investigation, Hindenburg Research said that it had identified several offshore shell entities with ties to the Adani Group, most of which are allegedly located in tax havens like Mauritius, Cyprus, Singapore, the UAE, and several Caribbean Islands.

Purported proof? A few such shell companies allegedly operated by Gautam Adani's elder brother have "no reported employees, no independent addresses or phone numbers and no meaningful online presence." The websites of 13 shell companies contain stock photos and don't name any employees, the report said.

Allegation #2: These shell companies were allegedly used to perform money laundering. These entities were used for "laundering money through Adani’s private companies onto the listed companies’ balance sheets in order to maintain the appearance of financial health and solvency," the report alleged.

Hindenburg Research purportedly arrived at these allegations after speaking with dozens of sources, including ex company executives, reviewing thousands of documents, conducting diligence site visits in almost half a dozen countries, downloading and cataloguing the entire Mauritius corporate registry, as well as filing RTI requests with Indian markets and securities regulator SEBI.

Allegation #3: Another alleged function of the shell companies was to manipulate the market. "The Vinod-Adani shells seem to serve several functions, including (1) stock parking / stock manipulation," the report said.