Adani Group's Stocks Trade Mixed After Response to Hindenburg Report
Share price of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports hit 10 percent upper circuit on Monday.
Stocks of several Adani Group companies further tanked on Monday, 30 January, a day after the group filed a detailed response to a report published by Hindenburg Research firm, which accused the Adani Group of carrying out an elaborate 'con'.
The fall? Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy tanked up to 20 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Monday, reported Business Standard.
The report further highlighted that the Stock prices of these three companies have fallen up to 40 percent in past one week.
On the other hand, share price of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports hit 10 percent upper circuit on Monday. Meanwhile, Adani Wilmar and Adani Port shares locked at a 5 percent lower circuit on Monday.
Hindenburg's allegations: In its report, Hindenburg Research said that the Adani Group had used undisclosed related party transactions, which are transaction that take place between two groups who hold a pre-existing relationship.
Moreover, the report added that the Adani Group had manipulated earnings to “maintain the appearance of financial health and solvency” of its businesses.
Adani's response: Almost a week after a report published by Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of carrying out an elaborate 'con', the group offered a 413-page rebuttal to the short seller, saying that the allegations were a not only an attack against the company, but a "calculated attack on India."
This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India.Adani Group
