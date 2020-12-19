UN Vehicle Monitoring Kashmir Hit by ‘Unidentified Object’

India had earlier denied Pakistan's allegations that the UNMOGIP vehicle was hit by gunfire from Indian forces. An Indian source said that since the movement of UNMOGIP are known in advance, there was no possibility of its vehicles coming under fire and that there was no firing from Indian forces in the Chirikot sector.

Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had alleged that the UNMOGIP vehicle that was on its way to Polas village came was fired at from Indian border forces in the Chirikot sector along the Line of Control.

The UN outfit began operations in 1949 under the UN Commission for India and Pakistan and when that ended, UNMOGIP was constituted. India maintains that the UNMOGIP has no relevance under the current conditions, even though it continues to allow it to operate.

It is currently led by Uruguayan Major General Jose Eladio Alcain and has a total of 69 personnel, with troops drawn from ten countries.