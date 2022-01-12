Supreme Court to Hear PIL on Haridwar Hate Speech Shortly
The bench headed by CJI NV Ramana is hearing a petition by journalist Qurban Ali and former HC judge Anjana Prakash.
The Supreme Court will shortly conduct the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the hate speech against Muslims at a recent 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
The PIL, filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge, Justice Anjana Prakash, is listed as item 25 before the bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. The court begins hearing matters at 10:30 am.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal had mentioned the matter for urgent listing on Tuesday, 11 January.
"Slogans of the country have changed from Satyameva Jayate to Sashastramev Jayate," he had said, informing the court that no arrests had been made in the case so far, even though an FIR had been registered.
The PIL requests an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the hate speech at the Haridwar event as well as a separate event in Delhi, organised by Sudarshan News chief Suresh Chavhanke at the same time, where similar speeches were made. Despite a complaint being filed against the Delhi event, no FIR has been registered there so far.
Calls for Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing
The hate-filled 'Dharam Sansad' ran from 17-19 December 2021 and was organised by Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand, notorious priest of the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad and recently anointed 'Mahamandaleshwar' of the Juna Akhara.
The event saw explicit calls for genocide and ethnic cleansing from several right-wing Hindu leaders, recorded on video and shared widely.
Swami Prabodhanand Giri was heard saying:
"Like Myanmar, our police, our politicians, our army, and every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan (ethnic cleansing). There is no other option left."
Annapurna Maa, Mahamandleshwar of Niranjini Akhada and the general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, had said:
"If you want to finish them off, then kill them...We need 100 soldiers who can kill 20 lakh of them to win this."
Dharamdas Maharaj from Bihar had said:
"If I was present in Parliament when PM Manmohan Singh said that minorities have first right over national resources, I would've followed Nathuram Godse, I'd have shot him six times in the chest with a revolver."
Anand Swaroop Maharaj had said:
"If the governments do not listen to our demand (He means the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra through violence against minorities), we will wage a war far scarier than the 1857 revolt."
While an FIR was registered by the Uttarakhand Police over the incident, the petitioners have argued that no effective steps have been taken by the police against the organisers and speakers at the event.
Neither have any arrests been made, nor does the FIR include offences of conspiracy, waging war against the state, and offences prejudicial to national integration under the IPC.
The failure to act here and of the Delhi Police over the Delhi event are argued to be violations of the Genocide Convention and the Supreme Court's guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawalla case, which had specified a 'duty of care' for the authorities to prevent hate speech and communal violence.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.