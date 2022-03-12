Odisha MLA Rams Car Into Crowd, Injuring 22; Gets Beaten Up by Mob

Odisha MLA Prasanta Jagdev's vehicle rammed into a large gathering of people in Banapur in the Khurda district of Odisha on Saturday, 12 March, injuring at least 22, including seven police personnel, news agency PTI reported.

Jagdev – who was voted in on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket from Chilika but was suspended last year after allegedly assaulting a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader – was subsequently beaten up by the crowd.

He is currently undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar, according to the Khurda police. The Central Range Inspector General Narashingha Bhol has said that Jagdev is under police escort and will be arrested as soon as his treatment is completed, according to Odisha TV.

The crowd had gathered outside the Block Development Officer's premises in Banapur, where elections for the block chairperson were being held. A senior police officer said that 15 BJP workers and seven police personnel were injured in the attack but there were no casualties, according to PTI.