Odisha MLA Rams Car Into Crowd, Injuring 22; Gets Beaten Up by Mob
The MLA is undergoing treatment with a police escort and will be arrested immediately after.
Odisha MLA Prasanta Jagdev's vehicle rammed into a large gathering of people in Banapur in the Khurda district of Odisha on Saturday, 12 March, injuring at least 22, including seven police personnel, news agency PTI reported.
Jagdev – who was voted in on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket from Chilika but was suspended last year after allegedly assaulting a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader – was subsequently beaten up by the crowd.
He is currently undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar, according to the Khurda police. The Central Range Inspector General Narashingha Bhol has said that Jagdev is under police escort and will be arrested as soon as his treatment is completed, according to Odisha TV.
The crowd had gathered outside the Block Development Officer's premises in Banapur, where elections for the block chairperson were being held. A senior police officer said that 15 BJP workers and seven police personnel were injured in the attack but there were no casualties, according to PTI.
Footage of the incident recorded on mobile phones has been circulated by several journalists and media organisations based out of Odisha.
A probe has been ordered into the incident – with Jagdev booked under offences including attempt to murder – which will be handled by a DSP-level officer, the IG said, according to Odisha TV.
(With inputs from PTI and Odisha TV.)
