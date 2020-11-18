India Calls Out Pakistan’s ‘Pavlovian’ Behaviour at UN

India's Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti has called out Pakistan's "Pavlovian" response at the world body whenever India is mentioned, making it bring up its perceived grievances whatever matter is under discussion.

"I do not wish to waste the time of this Assembly by responding to the irrelevant and irresponsible remarks made by the representative of Pakistan, which has become 'Pavlovian' whenever India is mentioned," Tirumurti said on Monday, 16 November, at a General Assembly session on Security Council reform.