As Farmers’ Protest Enters Day 23; PM Modi to Address MP Farmers

Catch all the updates on the farmers’ protests here.  

As farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws enters Day 23 on Friday, 18 December, Prime Minister Narendra will address farmers of Madhya Pradesh over “beneficial provisions” of the new laws through video conferencing.

On Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a letter to addressed to farmers, reiterated that the government is ready to give a written assurance regarding the MSP and other demands by the farmer unions.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tore up copies of the farm laws during a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday.

Union Minister Amit Shah, Narendra Tomar and Piyush Goyal, attended a meeting with BJP general secretaries to discuss the farmers’ agitation.

Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL related to farmers’ protest

Supreme Court suggested that the central government put the implementation of the new farm laws on hold

BKU’s Rakesh Tikait said on Thursday that while the government has agreed to amendments in the farm laws, they want them to take them back

7:32 AM , 18 Dec

PM Modi to Address Farmers of Madhya Pradesh Today

Prime Minister Narendra will address farmers of Madhya Pradesh over “beneficial provisions” of the new farm laws through video conferencing.

7:32 AM , 18 Dec

Govt Launches E-booklet Highlighting Success Stories of Farmers

The government on Thursday launched an e-booklet, highlighting the success stories of farmers who have benefited from contract farming after the enactment of the farm laws.

The 100-page e-booklet 'Putting Farmers First', the government said it has made clear the "truth" about the farm reforms and has mentioned "what will happen" and "what will not happen" for farmers.

