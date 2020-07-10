‘What of Those Who Protected Dubey?’: Cong, SP Question Encounter

With the killing of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter early on Friday, 10 July, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress' Priyanka Gandhi questioned the government over the incident and the circumstances surrounding it.

"Actually, the car has not overturned. The government has been saved from overturning with the revealing of secrets," Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.