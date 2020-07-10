‘What of Those Who Protected Dubey?’: Cong, SP Question Encounter
Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Actually, the car didn’t overturn, the govt is saved from the turning over of secrets.”
With the killing of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter early on Friday, 10 July, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress' Priyanka Gandhi questioned the government over the incident and the circumstances surrounding it.
"Actually, the car has not overturned. The government has been saved from overturning with the revealing of secrets," Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, “The culprit has been killed, but what about the crime and the people who protected him?”
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the “law has taken its course.”
“It could be a matter of regret and disappointment for those who raised questions on Vikas Dubey’s arrest yesterday and death today. The MP Police did its job, it arrested and handed him over to the UP Police,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.
Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu also reacted to the incident.
Pointing out that Dubey “surrendered publicly in Ujjain temple to avoid being ‘encountered’”, Bhushan said that with the his killing on Friday, the “nexus with top politicos” would now not be revealed.
Meanwhile, Pannu tweeted, “Wow! We did not expect this at all !!!! And then they say our Bollywood stories are far from reality.”
Background of the Case
Dubey was killed in the encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, said Inspector General, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal, reported news agency PTI.
“Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. The police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital (and was declared dead).”SP, Kanpur West, as quoted by ANI
Earlier on Friday, ANI had reported that one of the vehicles part of the convoy of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur had overturned.
The gangster who had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.