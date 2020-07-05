Kanpur Shoot-Out: SHO Role Being Probed; Case Handed Over To STF

The family of one of the slain policemen, Rahul, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, have raised questions on the actions of the police and the administration.

Speaking to media as Rahul's last remains were brought into their village, his father, Om Kumar and elder sister Nandini, alleged that his life was taken by those in the police organisation who betrayed the organisation itself. Someone must have informed Dubey about the encounter, they said.

They also raised questions on proper gear and equipment for police personnel on the frontlines.

"Why are the police not given helmets and other equipment? The government does not support the police which is why such incidents happen. If they were going for an encounter, why were they not completely prepared? There are over 20 policemen on average who are deployed for the security of politicians, but where is the security of those policemen?" asked Nandini.