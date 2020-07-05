Kanpur Shoot-Out: SHO Role Being Probed; Case Handed Over To STF
It is being probed whether the SHO of Chuabepur police station tipped the accused of impending police action.
After 8 police personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Police lost their lives in a shoot-out in Kanpur while trying to arrest notorious gangster Vikas Dubey on 3 July, investigations have now pointed towards the role of an SHO from the city's Chaubepur Police Station in the matter.
The SHO, Vinay Tiwari, has been suspended and the investigation of the case has been handed over to a Special Task Force (STF). It is being learnt that Tiwari, who was also a part of the operations on 3 July, was close to Vikas Dubey and may have tipped him off about the police action. Tiwari had fallen behind the rest of the police contingent during the operation and his call records have revealed that his was in constant touch with Dubey.
'SHO Ran Away From The Police Contingent'
The Special Task Force is now interrogating Tiwari. A departmental probe has also been ordered in the matter.
Speaking on the developments, IG Zone, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said:
"Forces from 40 police stations have been deployed to investigate the case. SHO of Chaubepur Police Station, Vinay Tiwari, has been suspended. During the encounter Tiwari ran from the spot. If he had stood his ground and faced the miscreants and also fired in response, then the situation would not have come to this."
The officer further added that the illegal properties amassed by the accused will be destroyed and once caught, they will be charged under the National Security Act and the Gangster Act.
Father Of Slain Policeman Raises Questions
The family of one of the slain policemen, Rahul, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, have raised questions on the actions of the police and the administration.
Speaking to media as Rahul's last remains were brought into their village, his father, Om Kumar and elder sister Nandini, alleged that his life was taken by those in the police organisation who betrayed the organisation itself. Someone must have informed Dubey about the encounter, they said.
They also raised questions on proper gear and equipment for police personnel on the frontlines.
"Why are the police not given helmets and other equipment? The government does not support the police which is why such incidents happen. If they were going for an encounter, why were they not completely prepared? There are over 20 policemen on average who are deployed for the security of politicians, but where is the security of those policemen?" asked Nandini.
In his last call to his family, Rahul had informed them about the encounter and that he was going as a part of the team. His father had asked him to be careful.
Former DGP Raises Suspicions
Before this, former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Police, Vikram Singh, had also raised suspicions over the fact that an insider may have tipped off Dubey about the impending police encounter.
He said:
"The accused had complete knowledge of the fact that the police team will be visiting that day. That is why they had parked JCB machines on the main road so that the police could not enter the area. The large cache of weaponry that he possessed also points towards them having prior knowledge. This was an unprecedented attack on the police force. Even they didn't fathom that they'd face an attack of this sort."
At about 3:30 am on Friday, 3 July, around 50 officers from three police stations had gone to raid Dikru village under Chaubepur Police Station in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, following a complaint of attempt to murder against him. Dubey is a well-known criminal with political links, with over 60 cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting in his name. According to UP DGP HC Awasthi, the police team faced roadblocks on their way, including a JCB bulldozer. When the force got down to remove these roadblocks, criminals opened fire from their vantage positions. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Kumar Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables were killed in the ambush.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.