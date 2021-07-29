India Has the World’s Largest Surrogacy Services. Why Are They Headed for a Ban?

One of the strongest debates against surrogacy has been about how its commercialisation provides “wombs on rent” and how this treads dangerously closely to an Atwood-esque world. But I would like to argue that as long as regulation is in place, and clinics adhere to them and provide surrogates with the care they need, this occupation can be as clean as any other.

There is a very negative connotation behind providing one’s womb for someone else’s baby, and it is entrenched in our bias towards traditional reproductive practices, and how anything other than that is simply unacceptable. But if you view it as one person with the means of giving someone what they want and getting what she needs in return, it is nothing but a simple barter.