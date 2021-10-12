Kolkata Food Walk | 4 Authentic Meals In Just Rs 500
Eating your way through Kolkata in just Rs 500.
KOLKATA, the city of joy is a pure blessing to all. And when it comes to food, this city with soul has a lot to offer. Tried and tested by the Quint's Debayan Dutta who went for a food walk with Rs 500 in his pocket to find out the best eateries in the city. Pin the location and thank us later.
Breakfast @ Tasty Corner, Ballygunge
Radha Ballavo is heavier version of Kochori which is served with potato curry.
Price: Rs 20/-
Lunch @ Swadhin Bharat Hotel, College Street
Lunch is incomplete without authentic Bengali cuisine and the best places to go for that are at the Pice or Hindu hotels. Established in the 30s, where one could get a meal for only a few paisa back then. They are a usual haunt of the city's working class. We indulged in Rice Thali with Fish and Mutton at Swadhin Bharat Hotel.
Price: Rs 200/-
Best Ever Evening Snack, Puchka
We spent Rs 20/- on a plate of Puchka and 10 for a hot piping tea.
Dinner @ Zam Zam Restaurant, Park Circus
Among other things, Kolkata's biryani is to die for! While you have many options to indulge in the sinful biryani, we recommend Zam Zam hotel, where you get a plate-full of goodness at just Rs 130/-
We are still left with 40 rupees and it's time for some dessert! Wrapping up the 500 rupees food challenge with a sweet cup of Phirni.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
