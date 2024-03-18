Men Tried 16 Times. Women Achieved ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ for RCB on 2nd Attempt.

“A Royal Challengers Bangalore shirt, with the number 18 on the back. Do you know what it means?” The Quint had asked Smriti Mandhana, prior to her first match as the team’s skipper.

The rudimentary response would have been generic statements on the sentimental value of the shirt, considering ‘RCB – 18’ solitarily denoted, till then, Virat Kohli.

Instead, Mandhana replied: “Smriti. It means Smriti Mandhana.”

A year later, 'RCB – 18' does symbolise Smriti Mandhana. The Virat Kohlis have tried and failed. And so have the Rahul Dravids, the Anil Kumbles, and the Daniel Vettoris. For sixteen years, India’s Silicon Valley has had some of the more accomplished names in international cricket representing them.