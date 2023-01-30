'Full of Love': Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat Amid 'Pathaan' Success

Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance at Mannat on Sunday, 29 January, since the release of his latest film, Pathaan. The actor greeted hundreds of fans waiting outside his residence to celebrate the record-breaking success of his action-packed entertainer.

The SRK-starrer has made history by becoming the first Hindi-language film to hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office within 24 hours of its release. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.