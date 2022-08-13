Woman Tweets About Racial Harassment in Delhi; Man Says Don't Go Out at Night

Despite being one of the fastest developing economies in the world, our society is still deeply patriarchal and rooted in social evils of racism, casteism and religious intolerance. On top of that, we have seen people often resort to victim-blaming as a way to maintain the status quo.

Just like in the case of Ngurang, after she expressed her ordeal on Twitter, instead of getting support, she received yet another 'friendly' piece of advice from a man asking her to "avoid roaming at roads and unknown places during late nights," who also, ironically, made a racist comment when he said, "We wish your safety and happy stay in India."

This is a perfect example of what is wrong with our society.