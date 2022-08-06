Beaten Up for Dowry, Lack of Son: Mandeep Kaur's Kin Reveal Horrific Details

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of domestic violence. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

"'Apne baap se pachaas laakh rupaye mangwa, nahi toh mere ghar se dafa ho ja (Either ask your father to give me Rs 50 lakh, or get out of my house),' Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu told my daughter as he continued to beat her," said Jaspal Singh, the father of a Mandeep Kaur, as he skimmed through the pages of her wedding album.

On 4 August, the country woke up to the horrific news of Kaur's death by suicide in New York following years of domestic abuse. Soon after, a clip of her last video before her death, in which she narrated her ordeal, went viral on social media.