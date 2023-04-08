We Gave A Desi Spin To The Viral Barbie Trend 'She's Everything He's Just Ken'

It seems like Greta Gerwig's much-awaited directorial Barbie cannot stop making headlines! Ever since the film's trailer dropped, #BarbieTheMovie has been trending for one reason or another.

After the 'This Barbie is...' trend, the newest thing to take the internet by storm is the film's tagline, "She's everything; He's just Ken." This mere line has sparked a meme fest online, with netizens using it to share images of couples who they think fit the bill.

From on-screen pairs like Rachel and Ross to real-life couples like Princess Diana and the now-King Charles, social media platforms are flooded with hilarious versions of the trend.