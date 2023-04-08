We Gave A Desi Spin To The Viral Barbie Trend 'She's Everything He's Just Ken'
The viral trend that's taken social media by storm...but make it Bollywood!
It seems like Greta Gerwig's much-awaited directorial Barbie cannot stop making headlines! Ever since the film's trailer dropped, #BarbieTheMovie has been trending for one reason or another.
After the 'This Barbie is...' trend, the newest thing to take the internet by storm is the film's tagline, "She's everything; He's just Ken." This mere line has sparked a meme fest online, with netizens using it to share images of couples who they think fit the bill.
From on-screen pairs like Rachel and Ross to real-life couples like Princess Diana and the now-King Charles, social media platforms are flooded with hilarious versions of the trend.
So we thought, why not give this a Bollywood twist?
From Tamasha's Ved and Taara to Jab We Met's Geet and Aditya, here are 9 on-screen Bollywood pairs who'd be a perfect fit:
1. Nandini and Sameer from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
2. Shanaya and Rohan from Student Of The Year (2012)
3. Chandni and Ram From Main Hoon Na (2004)
4. Ved and Taara from Tamasha (2015)
5. Anjali and Rahul from Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
6. Geet and Aditya from Jab We Met (2007)
7. Aditi and Avi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
8. Ayesha and Manav from Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
9. Shashi and Satish from English Vinglish (2012)
