Watch: Hilarious Clip Of Sara Ali Khan & Rakhi Sawant Twinning At IIFA Awards

When entertainers like Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant come together, can you expect anything short of laughter and madness? Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share an unforgettable clip from the 2023 IIFA Awards, held in Abu Dhabi.

The video shows Sara spotting Rakhi in a washroom and realizing they are both dressed in matching red gowns. With a playful tone, Sara asks Rakhi, "Tum ne bhi red pehna hai? (You have worn red too?)" to which Rakhi cheekily responds, "Haan... I am a red chilli."

Catching onto the humor, Sara adds, "I am a red cherry."