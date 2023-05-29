Watch: Hilarious Clip Of Sara Ali Khan & Rakhi Sawant Twinning At IIFA Awards

When entertainers like Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant come together, can you expect anything short of laughter and madness? Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share an unforgettable clip from the 2023 IIFA Awards, held in Abu Dhabi.
The video shows Sara spotting Rakhi in a washroom and realizing they are both dressed in matching red gowns. With a playful tone, Sara asks Rakhi, "Tum ne bhi red pehna hai? (You have worn red too?)" to which Rakhi cheekily responds, "Haan... I am a red chilli."
Catching onto the humor, Sara adds, "I am a red cherry."
After some humorous back-and-forth, the video cuts to the two of them dancing to 'Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega', the latest track from Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
It turns out that even at the IIFA Awards ceremony, Rakhi Sawant shared a dance with Sara. This time, they were joined by actor Vicky Kaushal, and the trio danced to superhit Katrina Kaif songs 'Chikni Chameli' and 'Sheila Ki Jawaani.'
Netizens were thoroughly entertained by this quirky collaboration between Rakhi and Sara. An Instagram user commented, ""A Collab Never Expected 😂😂"
Check out how others reacted here:
