Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Dazzles in a Black Dress For the Opening Night Party

Sara Ali Khan met supermodel Naomi Campbell at Cannes' Red Sea Film Festival.

Actor Sara Ali Khan just made her stunning debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actor opted for a gorgeous pastel lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her red carpet look.

Now, several viral pictures of the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor from the opening night party at Cannes have revealed her second look from the festival. In the photis, Sara can be seen dressed in a black dress with golden embellishment details on it. In another picture, the actor can be seen posing next to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

