IIFA 2023 Winners: 'Brahmastra', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Take Home Major Awards

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 27 May. Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Drishyam 2 took home major awards. Hrithik Roshan bagged the Best Actor award for Vikram Vedha while Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Take a look at the full list of winners: