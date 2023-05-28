ADVERTISEMENT

IIFA 2023 Winners: 'Brahmastra', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Take Home Major Awards

While Hrithik won Best Actor for Vikram Vedha, Alia took home Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

i

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 27 May. Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Drishyam 2 took home major awards. Hrithik Roshan bagged the Best Actor award for Vikram Vedha while Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Best FilmDrishyam 2

Best Director: R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Vedha

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Mouni Roy in a still from Brahmastra.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan

Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2

Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen, Darlings

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved, directed by Riteish Deshmukh

Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan, Qala

Babil Khan in a still from Qala.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar, Dhoka Around the Corner

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Music Direction: Pritam, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best CinematographyGangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Best ScreenplayGangubai Kathiawadi

Best DialogueGangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography for title trackBhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Sound DesignBhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best EditingDrishyam 2

Best Special Effects (Visual)Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva

Best Background ScoreVikram Vedha

Best Sound MixingMonica O My Darling

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Hrithik Roshan   Brahmastra 

