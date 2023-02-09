Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan Durrani Sent to Judicial Custody
Adil Khan Durrani was arrested after Rakhi filed a complaint against him, alleging that he mishandled her funds.
Rakhi Sawant's husband, Adil Khan Durrani, who was arrested on Tuesday, 7 February by the Oshiwara police, has now been sent to judicial custody by the Andheri court on 8 February, as per reports.
Durrani was arrested after Rakhi filed a complaint against him, alleging that he had mishandled her funds and engaged in domestic violence. The police have also booked Durrani under IPC sections 498 (A) and 377 in the FIR.
While talking to the media outside Oshiwara police station on 7 February, Rakhi alleged that Durrani visited her residence on Tuesday morning and hit her. She added that she had previously filed a case against her husband twice but never mentioned it in the media. The actor also shared that the police had written a non-cognizable offence against Durrani, which was converted into an FIR on the night of 6 February.
Rakhi further claimed that Durrani had broken up with her and was living with his alleged girlfriend. The actor further stated that she is now going to opt for a divorce.
Rakhi and Adil got married in last year, on 2 July 2022. After pictures from the couple's secret wedding ceremony surfaced on the internet, Rakhi confirmed the news on social media on 11 January. The couple was last seen together in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.
