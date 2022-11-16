Ugandan Kids Dancing on Salman's 'Soni De Nakhre' is Winning Hearts Online

In 2014, the group's first video dancing to Eddy Kenzo’s 'Sytia Loss' went viral on the internet and crossed more than 8 million views in a few weeks on various social networks.

The group has since performed worldwide tours and also performed with various celebrities such as French Montana, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, WizKid, Eddy Kenzo, Runtown, Japanese Pikotaro and others.