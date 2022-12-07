ADVERTISEMENT

BLACKPINK Makes History As TIME's Entertainer Of The Year; Fans React

The K-Pop band becomes the first girl group to be selected as TIME Magazine's Entertainer Of The Year.

Korean girl group, BLACKPINK goes down in history as the first girl group to be awarded TIME Magazine's Entertainer Of The Year. As soon as the news broke, fans flooded social media with love and support for the group, consisting of 4 musicians: Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé and Jennie.

Speaking about the group, TIME magazine wrote, "BLACKPINK is this generation’s icon that leads the trend, and the largest female band in the world."

Fans of the group, known as BLINK, reacted in myriad ways to their favorite musicians' career milestone. A Twitter user wrote, "No surprise!! BLACKPINK IS THE REVOLUTION!!" while another congratulated "both BLACKPINK and BLINK" for this win.

Check out more reactions here:

