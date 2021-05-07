Here’s Why ‘The Last Hour’ Looks Like The Perfect Binge Fix!

The premise of the show is quite unique to start with, which is not surprising considering one of the co-writers is Amit Kumar, who had written and directed ‘Bypass’ way back in 2003 (one of the most memorable Indian shorts ever, starring Irrfan and a relatively unknown Nawazuddin), and the executive producer is Asif Kapadia (Senna, Mindhunter, Amy).

Dev (Karma Takapa) can communicate with the souls of the dead. He sees it as a spiritual gift meant to help the departed move on to the afterlife. His ‘secret gift’ is exploited by Arup, a newly-transferred cop (Sanjay Kapoor) in solving the mystery of five murders in a small Himalayan town. He hires Dev as his local informant. But when it comes to Arup, there’s more than meets the eye. By the end of the trailer, it’s clear that Arup is not as clean as he looks, and he’s obviously hiding something from his past.

And then there’s an angle between the shaman and the daughter of the cop, who has been searching for the truth about an incident from the past involving her parents. Will the shaman be torn between his love and his duty towards the dead?

While the trailer has been cleverly edited so as not to reveal too much about the plot, there are a few things that have gotten us super-excited about this new show.