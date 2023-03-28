All of Taylor Swift's Stunning Outfits From The Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift is busy creating fashion history at her ongoing Eras Tour. The 'Blank Space' hitmaker has included more than 40 songs spanning the first 17 years of her career. And to top it all, each 'Era' gets at least one wardrobe change.

Songs from Lover, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, Taylor Swift and finally, Midnights all feature in her tour. However, not chronologically. And all the stunning outfits seem to have taken the internet by storm. Each outfit represents the essence of each album and there is no denying the Easter eggs, special moments that are weaved into the performance at large.

From Oscar De La Rente to Versace, Swift has mastered the art of performing in style.

Swift has currently performed in Glendale, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada, debuting new pieces in new places. However, sometimes the outfits are repeated in different colours.

