All of Taylor Swift's Stunning Outfits From The Eras Tour So Far
Taylor Swift dazzles in some high-octane custom-made looks.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Taylor Swift is busy creating fashion history at her ongoing Eras Tour. The 'Blank Space' hitmaker has included more than 40 songs spanning the first 17 years of her career. And to top it all, each 'Era' gets at least one wardrobe change.
Songs from Lover, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, Taylor Swift and finally, Midnights all feature in her tour. However, not chronologically. And all the stunning outfits seem to have taken the internet by storm. Each outfit represents the essence of each album and there is no denying the Easter eggs, special moments that are weaved into the performance at large.
From Oscar De La Rente to Versace, Swift has mastered the art of performing in style.
Swift has currently performed in Glendale, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada, debuting new pieces in new places. However, sometimes the outfits are repeated in different colours.
Take a look here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Taylor Swift Lover Folklore
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.