Why Can Nobody Have an Opinion on Sandeep Vanga’s Films Except Sandeep Vanga?

To assume that filmmaking or art exists in a vacuum is actually an insult to art. Art has been a part of revolutions, it has given voice to the voiceless, and it has taught. If art did not have the ability to affect and influence, there would be little point to sharing it.

Box office numbers would mean absolutely nothing and some people’s opinion about the film would mean even less.

We can go in circles talking about how characters like Ranvijay are ‘anti-heroes’ and ‘not supposed to be nice guys’. As far as a violent, troubled character goes, Ranvijay is written exactly how he should've been but when the film’s fans start to troll anyone with an opposing opinion, we see that the art and the conversation around it clearly is influencing people.

When trolls descend upon anybody who disagrees with the film, the language they use often has a common pattern - they're usually threats or misogynist abuse.

In that environment, for people representing the film to skew the idea of 'love' and 'abuse' is dangerous. For them to essentially say 'sometimes people be angry' is dangerous.

Not to rely on a cliché but with great power comes great responsibility. I would think the making almost Rs 900 crore at the box office is "power" in the world of cinema, so where is the responsibility?

But alas, maybe we all just don't understand love.