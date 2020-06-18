Ever since the news of violence at LAC broke out on 15 June, an anti-China sentiment has been growing. On Thursday, a video of a man destroying his TV by throwing it off his balcony for being Chinese went viral on social media.In Patna, Bihar, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav got on a JCB machine to blacken the banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer. Take a look:Now, adding to this list is Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s comment about banning Chinese food.News agency ANI has reported that Athawale has demanded a ban on Chinese food. His exact words - “Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food.”The Minister also took to Twitter to ask people to boycott Chinese goods and hotels as well.He tweeted, “China is a deceitful country. India should boycott all Chinese goods. Chinese food and Chinese food hotels should be closed in India!”But here’s what Mr Athawale doesn’t know - that Chinese food is pretty sacred to us Indians. Chinese, or ‘Chindian’ if you call it that, is a popular cuisine and he’ll have to work harder than that to convince people to give up on it.Many users took to social media to react to Athawale’s comments. Journalist Nidhi Razdan made an excellent point by asking if we could save “gobi Manchurian.”One user spoke about a very real concern.Vikram Chandra took to Twitter to explain how the ‘Chinese’ food that we consume in India is actually “Indian Chinese” and made by Indians who use Indian ingredients.‘Bharat Mata’ and Chinese TVs: A Tale of Broken Goods From China We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.