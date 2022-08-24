Viral Picture of Relatives Smiling at Funeral Has Divided Netizens

The picture was from the funeral of a 95-year-old Mariyamma, who was sick and bed-ridden for over a year. She had 9 children and 19 grandchildren, and was loved dearly by all of them. Most of her family had come down to visit her and were present at her funeral which is when they decided to take the picture.

It was supposed to be a private picture for their family as a momento, but it somehow found its way to the internet and has gone viral. The family since then has been receiving mixed comments on the picture.