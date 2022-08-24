Viral Picture of Relatives Smiling at Funeral Has Divided Netizens
The picture was from the funeral of a 95-year-old Mariyamma in Kerala.
A picture of a family smiling at a funeral is going viral on the internet and it has stirred a debate online. While some people are criticising the photo and calling the family members 'insensitive', others are defending them.
The picture was from the funeral of a 95-year-old Mariyamma, who was sick and bed-ridden for over a year. She had 9 children and 19 grandchildren, and was loved dearly by all of them. Most of her family had come down to visit her and were present at her funeral which is when they decided to take the picture.
It was supposed to be a private picture for their family as a momento, but it somehow found its way to the internet and has gone viral. The family since then has been receiving mixed comments on the picture.
In an interview with Mathrubhumi, a family member addressed the controversy around the picture and said, "The people who cannot acknowledge the picture are those who have seen only tears after death. Instead of lamenting, the dead have to be bid adieu merrily. We have done the same," they said.
Mariyamma’s granddaughter Harsha Elma Joseph, also told Times of India, "We sat around her body and shared memories about her. Her life was so inspiring and we felt so proud of her. We all decided to take that photo with smiling faces as there was nothing sad to feel about grandmother as she had led a fulfilled life."
Netizens also responded to the picture and had different opinions. Read here:
