Pawri Girl Dananeer Mobeen Gets 1 Million Followers on Instagram

The famous Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl, Dananeer Mobeen recently garnered 1 million followers on Instagram. The Pakistani influencer became an internet sensation after her video went viral on Instagram.

To Pawri over this milestone, Mobeen had a hearty celebration with her friends and family in Karachi. She shared a video from that day on her Instagram.

The #Pawrihorahihai trend went viral after Mobeen made a video and music composer Yashraj Mukhate set it to a song. From celebrities to brands, everyone jumped on to this trend which made it go even more viral!