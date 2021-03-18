Pawri Girl Dananeer Mobeen Gets 1 Million Followers on Instagram
Pakistani influencer started the #Pawrihorahihai trend which went viral recently.
The famous Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl, Dananeer Mobeen recently garnered 1 million followers on Instagram. The Pakistani influencer became an internet sensation after her video went viral on Instagram.
To Pawri over this milestone, Mobeen had a hearty celebration with her friends and family in Karachi. She shared a video from that day on her Instagram.
The #Pawrihorahihai trend went viral after Mobeen made a video and music composer Yashraj Mukhate set it to a song. From celebrities to brands, everyone jumped on to this trend which made it go even more viral!
Thanking her followers and fans for the love she received, Mobeen said that she had over 1 lakh followers initially, but she rose to 1 million after her Pawri video went viral.
She wrote, "Thank you for all the love, kindness and support. I would be nowhere without you now, a grand beautiful total of 1.3 million of you. Wow! I have always had big plans for this blog, I remember being a small family of 120K and even then feeling so blessed and grateful."
She captioned her post, "1 million pawr! This post is dedicated to you my beautiful Instagram family, here on this virtual platform and beyond. Alfaaz khatam hou chukay hen mere paas, dil kee gehraiyon say shukriya."
She further added, "The past month has been insane and has solidified my belief in fate and destiny. What is meant for you will come to you. I have yet to go a long way, this journey has only started for me, so to everyone reading this right now, please keep me in your prayers. It is your love and your prayers because of which I am where I am. Shukriya, thank you, dhanyevaad, gracias, tushkar."
Have a look at the video she shared here:
