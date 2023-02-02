Watch Kili & Neema Paul Impress Netizens With Their Rendition of ‘Besharam Rang’
The adorable brother-sister duo from Tanzania have yet again won our hearts with their new video on 'Besharam Rang'.
We can all agree that 'Besharam Rang' from Pathaan has a separate fan base. Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro's captivating voices, Kumaar and Vishal Dadlani's thoughtful lyrics, and Vishal-Shekhar's enthralling music have us all hooked.
Since its release, there have been quite a few renditions of the song that have mesmerised us. Now India's favourite brother-sister duo from Tanzania, Kili and Neema Paul, have won our hearts yet again with their version of the brilliant song.
Kili and Neema Paul are hugely talented and have been impressing desis with their unique skills of dancing, lip-syncing, and singing to Indian songs perfectly.
So, unsurprisingly, their rendition of 'Besharam Rang' has also gone viral and has been getting a lot of praise on the internet for their impeccable pronunciation and soothing voice.
A user impressed with their skills wrote a heartwarming message for the duo. He said, "India is so proud of you guys"
Another one encouraged the duo and added, "Bhai (brother) you are outstanding. Keep uploading awesome videos. We will support you more."
Here are some more reactions:
Topics: Pathaan Kili Paul Besharam Rang
