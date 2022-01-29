Watch: Celebs Madhuri Dixit, Dwayne Bravo And Others Dance on 'Pushpa' Songs

The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana and Fahadh Faasil. It released back in December but, the songs and dialogues from the film have become viral on Instagram reels. Among the most popular songs are 'Ooh Antava', 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami'. The internet is filled with different remix and renditions of these songs. We take a look at some of the most favourite ones among them all.