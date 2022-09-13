Emmy Awards 2022: Fans React As ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Gets Snubbed

Only Murders in the Building, a mystery-comedy drama series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez didn't receive any major awards at the 74th Emmys.

While the show did bag three awards for sound mixing, production design and guest actor in a comedy role (Nathan Lane), but lost out on all the top awards— including the best actors (both Martin Short and Steve Martin were nominated)— despite 17 nominations. The show's fans were definitely not pleased about this.