Emmy Awards 2022: Fans React As ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Gets Snubbed
Only Murders in the Building is a mystery-comedy drama series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and, Selena Gomez.
As the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards wrapped up, the night was packed with a lot of cheers and celebrations with historic wins. From Zendaya becoming the first black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice (Euphoria) and Lee Jung Jae becoming the first Asian actor to win the award for the best lead actor in a drama series (Squid Games), but also there were a few disappointments.
Only Murders in the Building, a mystery-comedy drama series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez didn't receive any major awards at the 74th Emmys.
While the show did bag three awards for sound mixing, production design and guest actor in a comedy role (Nathan Lane), but lost out on all the top awards— including the best actors (both Martin Short and Steve Martin were nominated)— despite 17 nominations. The show's fans were definitely not pleased about this.
This is how the fans reacted:
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.