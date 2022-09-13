Zendaya Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Lead Actress Emmy Twice
She won the award for her portrayal of Rue in the hit HBO series 'Euphoria'.
Zendaya made history with her lead actress win during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. She became the youngest lead actress in the drama category to win her first Emmy for Euphoria in 2020. Now, with her second win Zendaya is the youngest actress to win two Emmys. Moroever, she is the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
During acceptance speech, she said, “My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me."
She also went on to add, “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.”
Zendaya's competitors included Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.
Topics: Euphoria zendaya Emmy Awards 2022
