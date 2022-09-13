ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: From Zendaya to Sandra Oh, Celebs at Their Stylish Best at Emmys 2022
From Zendaya to Colman Domingo, watch the celebrities dazzle on the red carpet at the 74th Emmy Awards
The 74th Emmys, as expected was an extrordinary affair of talent, entertainment and a whole lot of style. Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus won the top awards, and stars like Zendaya and Quinta Brunson broke records after winning their respective awards.
But as much as the fans wait for the award ceremony, they are equally excited for the stunning red carpet looks from their favorite stars! From Zendaya, to Sandra Oh and Nicholos Braun we bring to you a glimpse from the dazzling night of stars.
Topics: red carpet Emmy Awards Emmy Awards 2022
