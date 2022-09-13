Emmy Awards 2022: 'Succession', 'Squid Game' Compete For Major Awards

The winners of the 74th Emmy Awards will be unveiled on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson is the host for this year. For this year’s race, HBO’s Succession is eyeing for Best Drama, with competition from Netflix’s Squid Game and Apple TV+'s Severance. HBO’s The White Lotus is the favourite in the Best Limited Series category, with Hulu’s Dopesick and The Dropout in the mix as well.