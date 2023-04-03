Priyanka Chopra's NMACC Outfit Has a Banarasi Saree Connection; Read Details

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on 2 April to reveal some special details about her multicoloured outfit that she wore for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in Mumbai.

Along with a series of pictures from her late-night date in a rickshaw with Nick Jonas, the actor wrote on Instagram,"Date night and a (autorickshaw emoji) with my forever guy @nickjonas."

Talking about her outfit, Priyanka added to her caption, "Thank you @stylebyami as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west! Like me!

"Thank you @amitaggarwalofficial for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion. This beautiful outfit was created using a 65 year old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade) saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in."

Concluding her caption, the actor added, "Thank you for your genius Amit and your gifted team. Congratulations #NitaAmbani and @_iiishmagish for creating an incredible exhibition of the history Indian fashion at the @nmacc.india! So proud of this exquisite space and the potential it has to promote Indian Art and design. Ps- Also for all wondering auto uncle took the cake! Was lovely and gracious! Thank you auto uncle!"

Take a look at the pictures she posted: