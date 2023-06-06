ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens React To 'Adipurush' Producers Leaving A Seat Vacant For Lord Hanuman

A Twitter user joked, "All cinemas should be empty as a matter of respect for the whole Vanar sena".

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Netizens React To 'Adipurush' Producers Leaving A Seat Vacant For Lord Hanuman
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited Prabhas-and-Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, the film has, yet again, made headlines and sparked some hilarious reactions on social media.

The producers of the film recently announced that they have decided to dedicate one seat per theatre to Lord Hanuman.

“Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it.” read the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In no time, the news spread like wildfire on desi Twitter, with netizens reacting to the announcement with jokes, memes and funny gifs. A Twitter user joked, "All cinemas should be empty as a matter of respect for whole Vanar Sena"

Here's how others reacted:

Also Read

'Adipurush' Back With New Teaser, and Netizens Still Not Impressed With The VFX

'Adipurush' Back With New Teaser, and Netizens Still Not Impressed With The VFX

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Lord Hanuman   Going Viral   Adipurush 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×