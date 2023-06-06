Netizens React To 'Adipurush' Producers Leaving A Seat Vacant For Lord Hanuman

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited Prabhas-and-Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, the film has, yet again, made headlines and sparked some hilarious reactions on social media.

The producers of the film recently announced that they have decided to dedicate one seat per theatre to Lord Hanuman.

“Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it.” read the statement.