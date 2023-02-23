ADVERTISEMENT

Musician Shares That His Grandmother Has a Crush on Shah Rukh; Actor Responds

Shah Rukh reciprocated the sentiments and wrote, "I love you too, Baa'.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Musician Shares That His Grandmother Has a Crush on Shah Rukh; Actor Responds
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Whether it's a child, an adult or an old person, Shah Rukh's charm is irresistible and here's proof! Recently, singer and musician Siddharth Amit Bhavsar shared a video of his grandmother where she's talking about having a crush on SRK.

Siddharth shared the adorable clip with a caption, "Turns out @iamsrk is my Baa's forever crush! Hope this reaches him"

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, Siddharth asked his grandmother about her crushes, and she responded that she likes Dharmendra and Shah Rukh. When asked if she likes other actors Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, she refused and said that she finds Shah Rukh charming.

The video went viral in no time and guess what, it did reach SRK and he even reciprocated the love with a sweet reply. In Gujarati, he responded, "I love you too, Baa."

The Tweeple had equally sweet responses to this exchange between Siddharth and his grandmother. One user wrote, "My forever favourite video from now"

Another one wrote, "So cute. Sir, your most beautiful and sweet fan"

Check out more reactions here:

Also Read

Soulful Mashup Of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' & 'Mashallah' Mesmerizes Netizens

Soulful Mashup Of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' & 'Mashallah' Mesmerizes Netizens

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Shahrukh Khan   Shah Rukh Khan   SRK 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×