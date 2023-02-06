SRK's Twitter Exchange With His First Heroine, Renuka Shahane, Wins Hearts
Shah Rukh Khan and Renuka Shahane co-starred in the 1989 popular TV show 'Circus'.
Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently celebrating the success of his latest film Pathaan, recently engaged in a Twitter banter with his pehli (first) heroine, Renuka Shahane. The two actors co-starred in the popular 1989 TV series Circus.
On Sunday, 5 February, Shahane took to Twitter to post a picture with her husband, Ashutosh Rana, sharing that they were on their way to watch Pathaan. Interestingly, Rana plays the role of Colonel Luthra in the spy thriller.
Shahane wrote in her post, "Finally going to watch #Pathaan. Mausam bilkul sahi hai kursi ki peti baandh li hai (The weather is absolutely fine, and I have fastened my seat belt) with Col Luthra ji."
Replying to her post, SRK wrote, "Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain (Did you tell Col Luthra that you are my first heroine)!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!"
Here, take a look:
In response to SRK's comment, Shahane said, "Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kaha hai. Aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa (Can anything be hidden from him? You have only called him all-knowing. And whatever might happen, he can't fire you because nobody can do the work you do)."
Pathaan, directed by Sidharth Anand, hit theatres on 25 January. In the film, SRK plays the role of a RAW agent, alongside Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia. The action-packed entertainer also features John Abraham, who plays the antagonist in the film.
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Renuka Shahane Pathaan
