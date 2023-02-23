ADVERTISEMENT

From ‘Raj’ to ‘Devdas’, Pakistani Students Dress Up & Celebrate Bollywood Day

From 'Dabangg's' Chulbul Pandey to Raj from 'Mohabbatein', students dressed up as iconic Bollywood characters.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
From ‘Raj’ to ‘Devdas’, Pakistani Students Dress Up & Celebrate Bollywood Day
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India and Pakistan might have their differences, but our culture, and the love for Bollywood transcends them all. And this viral video of students from a Lahore University celebrating Bollywood Day is a testament to that.

In the clip first posted on TikTok, the students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) are seen celebrating their farewell by dressing up as different Bollywood characters and enacting their famous dialogues. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The students dressed up as Chulbul Pandey, Salman Khan's character from Dabangg; another student enacted Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri; yet another was dressed up as Alia Bhatt from Student of the Year.

One thing is for sure, these students definitely aced the Bollywood looks, and the netizens are quite enjoying the video, as well. While some weren't too happy with the students celebrating Bollywood, others came in the support of students and defended their celebration.

Also Read

Street Vendor’s Unique Strategy to Sell His Products Has Cracked Up Netizens

Street Vendor’s Unique Strategy to Sell His Products Has Cracked Up Netizens

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Bollywood   Pakistan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×