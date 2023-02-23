From ‘Raj’ to ‘Devdas’, Pakistani Students Dress Up & Celebrate Bollywood Day
From 'Dabangg's' Chulbul Pandey to Raj from 'Mohabbatein', students dressed up as iconic Bollywood characters.
In the clip first posted on TikTok, the students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) are seen celebrating their farewell by dressing up as different Bollywood characters and enacting their famous dialogues.
The students dressed up as Chulbul Pandey, Salman Khan's character from Dabangg; another student enacted Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri; yet another was dressed up as Alia Bhatt from Student of the Year.
One thing is for sure, these students definitely aced the Bollywood looks, and the netizens are quite enjoying the video, as well. While some weren't too happy with the students celebrating Bollywood, others came in the support of students and defended their celebration.
