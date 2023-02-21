ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Clip Of DU Professors, Students Grooving To 'Pathaan' Song

Sharing the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Educational Rockstars all of them!!"

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Clip Of DU Professors, Students Grooving To 'Pathaan' Song
Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of his most recent film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Breaking all box office records possible, Pathaan has bagged the title of 'Highest grossing Indian film of all times'.

The internet has been flooded with videos of fans all over the world dancing and cheering — to the movie, its song, and, most importantly, to celebrate Shah Rukh's return to the big screen. Some have gone viral, even reaching King Khan himself!

Like this video of Delhi University professors grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan with their students:

The now-viral video was shared by Jesus and Mary College's Department of Commerce, DU.

Shah Rukh Khan, also a DU alumnus, shared the video on his social media with the caption, "How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them." 

Khan will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan, along with South superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.

