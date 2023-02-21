Shah Rukh Khan Shares Clip Of DU Professors, Students Grooving To 'Pathaan' Song

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of his most recent film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Breaking all box office records possible, Pathaan has bagged the title of 'Highest grossing Indian film of all times'.

The internet has been flooded with videos of fans all over the world dancing and cheering — to the movie, its song, and, most importantly, to celebrate Shah Rukh's return to the big screen. Some have gone viral, even reaching King Khan himself!

Like this video of Delhi University professors grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan with their students: