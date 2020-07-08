Twitter Loves These 'Mask Parottas' Being Served Amid COVID

K L Kumar, the onwer of the restaurant told The Hindu, "The aim was to make people realize the need to wear masks in public places so as to reduce the spread of the infection."

The restaurant has been very careful while operating. The staff has been regularly handing out masks to those who visit the restaurant without one. They also distribute masks to the delivery people who visit the restaurant.

This is iindeed a great approach. To be proactive and follow all precations is the only way to fight COVID at the moment.