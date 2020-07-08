Twitter Loves These 'Mask Parottas' Being Served Amid COVID
The restaurant chain 'Temple City' has been serving mask-shaped parottas.
A restaurant in Madurai has found a new, creative way to spread awareness about COVID - by serving mask-shaped parottas and it's winning the internet. This initiative has been taken by a restaurant chain called 'Temple City' with the intention of reminding people that they must wear masks in public.
A Twitter user while sharing images wrote, "With #Madurai witnessing a spike in the number of #COVID cases, a restaurant has introduced 'Mask Parotta' to create awareness among the people. This can happen only in #NammaMadurai that is famous for parotta and biryani #Corona #COVID19 Courtesy - Whatsapp group"
Here's how netizens reacted to the mask parotta.
This one seems a little far fetched but who knows, right?
K L Kumar, the onwer of the restaurant told The Hindu, "The aim was to make people realize the need to wear masks in public places so as to reduce the spread of the infection."
The restaurant has been very careful while operating. The staff has been regularly handing out masks to those who visit the restaurant without one. They also distribute masks to the delivery people who visit the restaurant.
This is iindeed a great approach. To be proactive and follow all precations is the only way to fight COVID at the moment.
