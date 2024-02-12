ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Is This Extra Protein': Man Finds Worms Inside Kellogg's Chocos; Company Reacts

The video, which was first shared on 22 January, has over a million views on Instagram now.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
share
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

An Instagram user's video that features a man breaking pieces of the beloved childhood cereal Kellogg's Chocos has shocked the internet. In the now-viral reel, which was first shared on 22 January, the man shows worms hiding inside the granules of the chocolate cereal.

After the video went viral on social media, several netizens criticised the brand and its products. On 6 February, the company responded to the video with an apology.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Instagram user captioned the post, "Extra protein ayya kya? (Is this for extra protein?)." He further went on to explain in the comments that he decided to break pieces of chocos after his little sister told him that the cereal had an unpleasant taste. When they looked into the box, they found wriggling worms inside it.

Have a look:

Responding to the video, Kellogg's wrote in the comments, "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to you. Our Consumer Affairs team would get in touch with you to understand your concern. Request you to inbox us your contact details."

Have a look:

The video, which was first shared on 22 January, has over a million views on Instagram now.

Here's how netizens reacted to the video:

The video, which was first shared on 22 January, has over a million views on Instagram now.
The video, which was first shared on 22 January, has over a million views on Instagram now.
The video, which was first shared on 22 January, has over a million views on Instagram now.
The video, which was first shared on 22 January, has over a million views on Instagram now.
The video, which was first shared on 22 January, has over a million views on Instagram now.
The video, which was first shared on 22 January, has over a million views on Instagram now.
The video, which was first shared on 22 January, has over a million views on Instagram now.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral   Food 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT